Baker unveils retail cabin in Workbridge: A delicious new destination
and live on Freeview channel 276
The aroma of freshly baked delights will fill the air as Kyle’s, beloved local baker, proudly opens the doors to their newest venture, a charming retail cabin nestled in the heart of Workbridge, part of St Andrews in Northampton. With excitement and anticipation buzzing in the community, the grand opening of Kyle's Cabin marks a significant milestone in the journey of this enthusiastic baker.
Located in the fantastic growing community that is Workbridge, alongside other retail cabins Kyle's Cabin exudes rustic charm and cozy vibes, welcoming visitors to experience a delightful array of Fresh baked muffins unlike any other. From mouthwatering sweet flavours to cheesy savoury flavours, each creation is crafted with love and attention to detail, reflecting Kyle’s commitment to quality and flavour.
As customers step inside the cabin, they will be greeted with the sight of counters adorned with tantalizing treats. The atmosphere is inviting, encouraging guests to linger awhile and savour the simple pleasures of life. the cabin will be open one sunday a month to start with and then potentially going up to Two sunday's a month. Kyle's will Share the cabin with Another Business known was " The Cake hole" who runs the cabin for Her business on Thurdays, Friday's and Saturdays
"I've always dreamed of having a space where people can come together and enjoy delicious baked goods" shares Kyle’s, beaming with pride. "This cabin represents that dream coming to life, and I'm thrilled to share it with the community.
The grand opening will be This Sunday, (28/4/24) where we’ll be launching our full muffin range. with locals and visitors alike gathering to celebrate this exciting addition to the ever-growing community of Workbridge.