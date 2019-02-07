Author of book on millionaire's random acts of generosity hopes to trace Towcester woman who was sent £200

An amateur author is hoping to trace a Towcester woman who received a Christmas card from a mystery person containing £200 as he thinks he may know the identity of the benefactor.

Nick Fisher, from Stockport, wrote Giving Away My Millions for the mystery multi-millionaire, which details some of the random acts of generosity the rich man does with his wealth.

One of these sees the Oxfordshire millionaire - who uses the pseudonym Tom Jones - go through the alphabet picking towns then uses Google's street view to find road names.

"He then finds the postcode for the streets, picks a house number and sends a card with £200 in it," Nick explained.

"Unbelievable, I know, but it’s all true. And it was whilst I was writing about this in the book I remembered about the woman in Towcester on Facebook."

A couple of weeks before Christmas in 2017, Nick recalls a Towcester woman posting on Facebook that she had received a Christmas card with £200 inside.

And Nick thinks there may be four other people from Towcester who benefited from Mr Jones' generosity.

"She said that she had absolutely no idea who it came from, she'd asked family and friends and they said they had no idea either," said Nick.

"She put that she thought it might have been sent to her in error and that if anyone reading had sent it to the wrong address in Towcester by mistake to message her and she'd forward it on to the person it was meant for or send it back.

"Someone else then commented that they'd heard of somebody else in Towcester who'd also received a card with £200 in it but they too had no idea who had sent it."

Amateur writer Nick was himself on the receiving end of Mr Jones's generosity when they met in a car park in March and the millionaire asked if he had £1 for the meter.

"I actually started laughing and asked him if he was taking the mickey," said Nick.

"I thought it was a wind-up because he was driving a £150,000 Bentley - and he was asking me for a quid.

"He assured me it wasn't and that he genuinely had forgotten his wallet, so I gave him a £1.

"He said thanks and as I turned to walk back to my car he said: 'Here, this is for you', and he handed me two £50 notes and my £1 back."

This was one of Mr Jones' tests he sometimes does where he rewards people for their generosity or acts of kindness.

Nick later traced Mr Jones after remembering his number plate ("it was just two letters and two numbers") and sent him a copy of his book The Best Husband and Wife Joke Book Ever.

After exchanging emails, Nick asked him if he'd ever thought about writing a book about what he does, which is how Giving Away My Millions materialised.

Were you one of the lucky Towcester residents to receive £200 from multi-millionaire Mr Jones? Let us know by emailing editor@northantsnews.co.uk