Attempted child abduction at Northampton town centre pub

A woman has been arrested following an attempted child abduction at a Northampton town centre pub.

Police were called to The Auctioneers pub, in Market Square, at about 2.15pm yesterday (February 20).

A woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it, and has not yet been spoken to by police, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 278 of 20/2/18.