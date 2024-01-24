Athena Thompson named Basketball England's National U16 Player of the Year for 2023
Athena Thompson 15-year-old from Northampton, attending Northampton International school was awarded the u16 girls National Player of the year by Basketball England. This award recognises the performances for Great Britain at the U16 European Championships where Athena averaged 14 points per game (finishing 3rd guard top in the tournament) totalling 98 points across 7 games.
Thompson also achieves consistent standout performances with her national league team Milton Keynes Breakers who are yet to be defeated in their league this season. The team currently sit at the top of the u16 girls Northern Premier League with Athena achieving an average of 38 points per game.
Athena at 15 has recently joined Leicester Riders WBBL women’s team to compete in the Women’s British Basketball League and will play for both for the remainder of 2023/24 season.
Athena was delighted to win the award and said " winning the award is an honour. Being recognised makes me proud and makes me determined to keep working hard in doing what I love”.