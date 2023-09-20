Asbestos management consultancy Acorn Analytical Services reaches the finals of two award events
The company, based on Northampton’s Moulton Park, has been named as finalists in the Business of the Year and Employer of the Year categories at the Northamptonshire Business Awards, as well as being finalists in the Employer of the Year category at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards. Both events will take place in the county in November.
Director, Neil Munro, said: “We are thrilled to have reached the finals of both the Northamptonshire Business Awards and Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards alongside some of the brightest and best companies in the region.
“Reaching the finals in no less than two Employer of the Year categories is particularly important to us as we strive to create a workplace which really does work for everyone.
“With asbestos very much in the national headlines at the moment, with the launch of the Sunday Times campaign #ActNowOnAsbestos and fears over asbestos in schools in the wake of the concrete crisis, the work our team members do has never been more important and this recognition is testament to their hard work and dedication in protecting people from its devastating effects.
“Northamptonshire is very much our home and we’re really looking forward to celebrating the very best of the region’s talent at these exciting events.”
The Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards will be held on November 9, while the Northamptonshire Business Awards, hosted by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, take place on November 23.