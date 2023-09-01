Asbestos consultancy gears up for 24-hour cycling challenge to raise money for Mesothelioma UK

On Thursday, September 21, a team from Acorn Analytical Services will take part in the cycling challenge to raise money for Mesothelioma UK, the only national charity dedicated to supporting people living with the cancer which is caused by exposure to asbestos fibres.

Throughout the day, a team of staff will take it in turns to complete legs on an indoor exercise bike which will be set-up at Acorn Analytical Services’ Northampton office. They will be supported throughout by colleagues offering drinks, snacks and plenty of encouragement.

Director Ian Stone said: “We’re so proud of the team for taking part in this 24-hour bike ride to raise money for a charity which is hugely important.

The team from Acorn Analytical Services prepare for their 24-hour fundraising challenge

“Mesothelioma UK do an enormous amount to support people who are forced to live with the devastating effects of asbestos – a legacy which haunts us all.

“While our work focusses on giving people the information and support they need to manage asbestos safely, we also want to support those who haven’t been so lucky.

“With the support of the Northamptonshire business community behind us, we hope to be able to raise awareness on behalf of the charity, as well as much-needed funds which will go a long way to helping people get the support they need.”