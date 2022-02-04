Arrest made after Kettering cyclist seriously injured in crash
Police have launched an appeal for information
A man has been arrested after a Kettering crash which left a cyclist in hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency services were called to Barton Road at about 5.50pm last night (Thursday) after the crash, which involved a red Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling towards Windmill Avenue, and a pedal cyclist.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
A 27-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.
He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 383 of 03/02/22 or incident number 22000068266."