Around-the-World Wellbeing Camp in Northampton

It was organised by Helen Puk of the Northampton Interfaith Forum, with financial support from the Northampton Community Foundation (NCF).

The camp offered a range of alternative wellness therapies, including Reiki healing, sound and crystal therapies, and different types of massage. Other therapies on offer included meditation, breathing control, yoga, Tai Chi and a mindfulness session.

Over 30 people attended, of all ages and from different communities within Northampton. Helen Puk said, ’It has been a very successful camp, and a lot of people have tried a range of wellness therapies for the first time. I am grateful to Pindy Kaur of the SCCYC for helping to organise this camp, and to the NCF for their support.

Yoga session with Helen Puk

'I intend to plan more such camps, each with a different focus.’