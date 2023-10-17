Around-the-World Wellbeing Camp in Northampton
It was organised by Helen Puk of the Northampton Interfaith Forum, with financial support from the Northampton Community Foundation (NCF).
The camp offered a range of alternative wellness therapies, including Reiki healing, sound and crystal therapies, and different types of massage. Other therapies on offer included meditation, breathing control, yoga, Tai Chi and a mindfulness session.
Over 30 people attended, of all ages and from different communities within Northampton. Helen Puk said, ’It has been a very successful camp, and a lot of people have tried a range of wellness therapies for the first time. I am grateful to Pindy Kaur of the SCCYC for helping to organise this camp, and to the NCF for their support.
'I intend to plan more such camps, each with a different focus.’
Daniel Tabor, Chair of NIFF, added, ’There was a lovely atmosphere, and everyone enjoyed sampling the therapies on offer. Congratulations to Helen and her team for making it such a success!’