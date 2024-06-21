Armed Forces Day celebration to take place in Northampton town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, organised by Northampton Town Council, opens at 10am, followed by a stage programme starting at 10.30am with welcome speeches given by the Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce and the Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson.
Visitors can then hear live music from the 5F Squadron RAF Air Cadet Band, the A Company Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Rutland Army Cadet Corps of Drums and vintage vocal trio The Starlight Sisters, who will be performing songs from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.
Local station N Live Radio will host the stage and lead a series of interviews with armed forces representatives and war veterans, including David Parish from the Northamptonshire Yeomanry and Army Benevolent Fund, who is set to discuss the yeomanry’s role in the D-Day landings and the work of the benevolent fund.
The Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Paul Joyce, said: “Armed Forces Day provides a perfect opportunity to show our gratitude to serving personnel, veterans and military charities and is also a chance for us to learn more about the vitally important work they do both in the UK and overseas.
“There won’t be a parade this year due to the ongoing town centre regeneration works, but we are looking forward to hosting a bigger event on the new Market Square in 2025.
“Everyone is welcome to come along to celebrate this special day and enjoy the free entertainment on offer.”
A variety of military-related charity and information stalls will also be set up on All Saints’ Church Piazza, including the Royal British Legion, the Army Benevolent Fund, the Royal Airforce Association, Help for Heroes, Cadets Recruitment and Positive Action Support.
During the event, serving members of the armed forces and veterans are also invited to have a complimentary cream tea at the All Saints’ Bistro within the church. The offer is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.
In the week leading up to Armed Forces Day, West Northamptonshire Council is organising additional events aimed at supporting the local armed forces community.
The Armed Forces Day flag will be raised outside The Guildhall at 10am on Monday, 24th June and members of the armed forces can also access free guided tours of County Hall at 4pm that same day and at 4pm on Wednesday 26th June. Email [email protected] or call 07741 684647 to book a place on the tour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.