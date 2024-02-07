Archaeologists say discovery linked to new homes has become even more significant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jewellery and human remains dating back 1,300 years unearthed at Vistry Group’s Western Gate development in Harpole will enhance experts’ understanding of how people lived during the period.

Following an excavation in 2022, it was revealed that fragments of teeth had been found, alongside an elaborate gold and gemstone necklace.

Since then, new techniques have been used to examine earth removed from the site. This has led to the discovery of bones from the body, which is thought to be of a young adult.

Experts have found out more about the Harpole Burial in Northampton by analysing artefacts found

Conservators from Museum of London Archaeology, known as MOLA, used a technique called micro-excavation. This means they removed whole sections of earth from the site before completing the excavation in a laboratory under controlled conditions.

Conservator Riva Boutylkova of MOLA said: “Our work on the Harpole Burial has really demonstrated the value of block lifting and micro-excavating these types of features.

“We have been able to find and record details that may have been lost outside of the controlled conditions of the lab. This unlocks a world of possibilities for future research and analysis, which will give us a much richer understanding of this extraordinary find.”

The bones uncovered in the laboratory had been partially preserved by a crushed copper plate which was buried on top of the body. Experts say the burial is similar to those of other high profile females. Osteologists now hope to find out more about where the person lived, and about their diet.

The necklace has been cleaned and analysed, revealing a central cross and a smaller golden cross, along with garnets and Roman coins. Further exploration of the materials is expected to provide insight into jewellery-making techniques at the time. The intricacy and high value of the necklace point towards it having belonged to a senior figure in the Christian community.

Dan Oliver, Technical Director for Vistry South Central Midlands, said: “It has been fascinating to learn more about the history of our Western Gate development. While our role is to create new communities, we are pleased that this archaeological project has uncovered so much about past civilisations.

“It is a privilege to have been involved in such an important project and we look forward to learning more as the research continues.”

Following the initial discovery, the artefacts were reported to the coroner as potential treasure and the legal process is ongoing.