Apply for Northampton Borough Council's grant to help with your support groups or organisation

Charitable and support organisations in Northampton can gain financial help for a service thanks to the borough council’s partnership fund grants.

Registered charities, unregistered voluntary or community groups, registered charitable companies by guarantee and social enterprises can all apply for grants between £3,000 and £15,000 from the fund to help them do positive work in the community when applications open on Monday (January 15).

To be eligible for the grant, the organisation must be able to demonstrate how the service will meet one of the council’s priorities:

- A vibrant, successful town for now and the future

- Making you feel safe and secure

- Helping those that need it to have a safe and secure home

- A clean and attractive town for residents and visitors

Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement and safety, Cllr Anna King, said: “The Partnership Fund grant can make a real difference in helping local charitable and support organisations to continue the work they do.

“We encourage any groups interested in applying for the grants to come along to the event to find out more so that they can make an application.”

Any organisations wanting to find out more about the grants and how they can apply for them can attend a showcase event on January 29.

During the event, attendees will be able to talk to organisations, such as Northampton Street Pastors, Northampton Women’s Aid and Community Spaces Northampton, who have recently benefitted from the partnership fund grants.

In addition, attendees can drop into training sessions about the partnership fund grant application process for 2017/18, and working in partnership with the borough council.

The partnership fund grant showcase will take place in the Great Hall, The Guildhall on Monday, January 29 from 3.30pm.

For more information and to apply for a grant, visit the council's dedicated webpage.