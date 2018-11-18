Appeal for witnesses after man grabbed hold of teenage girl in Northampton

A 14-year-old girl was grabbed by a man while she was walking through a Northampton park last night.

The incident took place at about 6pm on Saturday (November 17) when the teenager was approached by a man who grabbed hold of her by the wrist and took her to St Peter’s School car park.

Members of the public intervened and the man ran away to Larkrise.

The man was white, aged between 24 and 30, tall, slim and had stubble. He was wearing tight trousers, a black zip-up hoody, trainers and wore small, thin rimmed glasses.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Northamptonshire Police will have a number of officers in the locality conducting house to house enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information can approach any of the Officers in the area, call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.