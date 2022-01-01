Appeal after serious Kettering crash in early hours of New Year's Day
The accident involved two vehicles
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:41 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:44 am
Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious crash that happened in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called to Naseby Road at about 2.55am today (Saturday, January 1) following the incident.
A mini pit bike and a silver Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash.
Anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Drivewatch on 0800 174 615 or police on 101 quoting incident number 162.