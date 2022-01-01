Appeal after serious Kettering crash in early hours of New Year's Day

The accident involved two vehicles

By Kate Cronin
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:41 am
Updated Saturday, 1st January 2022, 11:44 am

Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious crash that happened in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Naseby Road at about 2.55am today (Saturday, January 1) following the incident.

A mini pit bike and a silver Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash.

Naseby Road. Image: Google.

Anyone with dash cam footage or CCTV or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Drivewatch on 0800 174 615 or police on 101 quoting incident number 162.

