Appeal after serious Kettering crash in early hours of New Year's Day

Police have appealed for witnesses following a serious crash that happened in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Naseby Road at about 2.55am today (Saturday, January 1) following the incident.

A mini pit bike and a silver Volkswagen Golf were involved in the crash.

Naseby Road. Image: Google.