More than £11,500 was raised as the Northampton Colour Run made its colourful return to Overstone Park on Sunday, June 2nd in an explosion of rainbows and joy.

Co-organised by local charities Cynthia Spencer Hospice and The Lewis Foundation, over 400 people of all ages and abilities ran, jogged or walked the 5km course whilst being splashed with colourful, non-toxic paint powder.

It was the first time the two charities have jointly hosted the popular fundraiser.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: "It was the most glorious day of sunshine and to have so many people taking part and raising so much money was just amazing. To have teamed up with Cynthia Spencer Hospice for the first time ever made it even more exciting and we’re already planning next year’s event to make it bigger and better than ever. We hope to be able to share dates for that very soon. For now though, we’re just buzzing from the weekend and thrilled it was such a success. The money raised will make such a difference to adult cancer patients and hospice patients and families.”

Michelle Morris, Community & Events Fundraiser Lead, Cynthia Spencer added: “We were delighted with the number of participants this year, and our new and improved route allowed spectators to see even more of the event which went down very well. It was fantastic to see everybody enjoying themselves and looking very colourful wearing all the different shades of paint by the end. We are very grateful for the amount of money that has been raised to support two very worthwhile charities.”

The Lewis Foundation provides gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands, while Cynthia Spencer Hospice offers compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses in West Northamptonshire.

Proceeds from this year’s Northampton Colour Run will be equally divided between the two organisations to help continue their vital work, and details for the 2025 Northampton Colour Run will be announced soon.

For more information on The Lewis Foundation visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk.

For more information on Cynthia Spencer Hospice visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk

1 . UGC-Image-271792 An explosion of colour and fun at Northampton Colour Run Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . UGC-Image-271785 An explosion of colour and fun at Northampton Colour Run Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . UGC-Image-271789 An explosion of colour and fun at Northampton Colour Run Photo: Submitted Photo Sales