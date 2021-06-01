Ambulance and fire service rush to two vehicle smash in Kettering

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision between two vehicles in Kettering this morning (June 1).

The smash took place on Warkton Lane at the junction to Grafton Underwood at around 9.22am.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crew arrived to find a 31 year old man still in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles.

The two vehicle collision took place in Warkton Lane.

"They carried out an initial medical assessment of the driver and remained with him until the ambulance arrived at the scene and were able to carry out a full medical assessment."

Firefighters helped the driver out of the vehicle and he was left in the care of paramedics for further assessment and treatment.