Employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry are celebrating the festive season with a month-long series of fun activities, games and giveaways in the lead up to Christmas.

Christmas jumper days, festive food giveaways and Christmas competitions are just some of the highlights at the fulfilment centre throughout December. The team from Amazon in Daventry also took part in ice skating with their friends and family.

Speaking on the festivities, Amazon Daventry Site Leader David Hall, said: “It’s always a joy to celebrate the run up to Christmas with the great team here at Amazon in Daventry. We’re all enjoying getting into the festive spirit as we deliver smiles to Amazon customers all over the UK this festive season.”

Amazon team shares festive cheer at Daventry fulfilment centre