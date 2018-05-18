Alleged widow rapist faces trial 30 years after Northampton case was first reported

A man accused of breaking into a Northampton widow's home in 1986 and raping her faced a jury for the first time yesterday.

Donovan Vernon is standing trial for the historic sex offence after police reopened the so-called cold case in 2016.

On the night of October 11, 1986, he is alleged to have broken into a ground floor window of a 68-year-old woman's home in Eastfield wearing a ski-mask. Once inside, the prosecution say he raped her.

Police say DNA evidence on the victim's night-dress links the defendant to the crime.

However, Vernon denies the charges, claiming he and the 68-year-old were having a consensual sexual relationship in 1986, when he was just 18.

The victim, whose husband died two years before the alleged incident, has since died.

Yesterday, a jury at Northampton Crown Court heard from two surviving family members.

Taking the stand, the victim's son was asked by prosecutor Guy Ladenburg, whether he ever recalled his mother having a relationship with an 18-year-old black male following her husband's death.

"No," he replied.

He was then asked whether having a relationship with a man 40 years her junior would have been "consistent with (his) mother's character and habits."

"Absolutely not," he replied.

However, in cross-examination, Sean Minihan, defending, said his mother had initially told police her attacker was a white man.

It was only sometime after the incident that she described her attacker as black.

Speaking via video link, the victim's niece recounted a conversation she had about the alleged rape to the court.

"She said he was wearing a ski mask," the niece said.

"The material totally covered his face except for the eyes, the nostrils and his mouth.

"She saw from the opening that he may have been a coloured person."

The court is expected to hear forensic evidence when the trial resumes on Monday.