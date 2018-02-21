All KFC restaurants in Northampton have reopened as the chicken shortage comes to an end

Five KFC restaurants have reopened in Northampton today (Wednesday).

There has been a nationwide chicken shortage since Saturday after teething problems with KFC’s new delivery partner resulted in stores having to close.

KFC announced last night that stores were gradually starting to reopen as chicken deliveries got back to normal.

According to KFC’s website today (Wednesday), all five restaurants in Northampton are now OPEN.

These include:

- Nene Park, Sixfields

The sign that went in the Abington Street restaurant earlier this week

- B&Q Retail Park, Towcester Road

- Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe

- NotreDame Mews, Abington Street

- Riverside Retail Park

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.

“Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.

“Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”