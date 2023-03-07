News you can trust since 1931
Air ambulance lands in Northamptonshire village as medics respond to medical emergency

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The air ambulance has landed in a Northamptonshire village.

Flying medics were called to Brixworth this morning (Tuesday March 7). The air ambulance landed in a field off Harborough Road just after 8.30am.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 7.59am today, Tuesday March 7 to a private address in Brixworth, Northampton. The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance.”

The air ambulance has landed in Brixworth on Tuesday March 7. (File picture).
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Service has been contacted. A spokeswoman said they are unable to provide comment while the incident is ongoing.

More to follow.

