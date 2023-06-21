Air ambulance lands as police cordon off area in Northampton in response to incident
An air ambulance landed in Northampton this evening (Wednesday June 21) as police have an area cordoned off while they deal with an incident.
Flying medics landed at Kingsthorpe Recreational ground, before taking off again at around 5.50pm.
Police have a section of Kingsthorpe Front cordoned off as they deal with an incident. The cordon is in place close to the KFC in Alexandra Terrace. A number of officers and vehicles were seen in the area.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.
Nothing official has been released by authorities about the nature of this incident. With that in mind, we would encourage readers not to speculate on social media.
More to follow.