Air ambulance called to assist patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing fence
The patient was taken to hospital via land ambulance
An air ambulance was called to a patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing a fence.
The incident happened close to Newport Pagnell Road on Friday (May 26) evening.
A Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) spokeswoman said: “The critical care crews were activated at 20.55 and on scene at 21.17 to treat a patient who had sustained injuries while climbing a fence.
“The patient was then transferred to hospital via land ambulance with the WNAA crew onboard.”
EMAS has been contacted for comment.