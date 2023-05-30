Air ambulance called to assist patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing fence

An air ambulance was called to a patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing a fence.

The incident happened close to Newport Pagnell Road on Friday (May 26) evening.

A Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) spokeswoman said: “The critical care crews were activated at 20.55 and on scene at 21.17 to treat a patient who had sustained injuries while climbing a fence.

“The patient was then transferred to hospital via land ambulance with the WNAA crew onboard.”