News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Air ambulance called to assist patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing fence

The patient was taken to hospital via land ambulance
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:26 BST

An air ambulance was called to a patient in Northampton who sustained injuries while climbing a fence.

The incident happened close to Newport Pagnell Road on Friday (May 26) evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) spokeswoman said: “The critical care crews were activated at 20.55 and on scene at 21.17 to treat a patient who had sustained injuries while climbing a fence.

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) was called to an incident in Northampton on Friday May 26.Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) was called to an incident in Northampton on Friday May 26.
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) was called to an incident in Northampton on Friday May 26.
Most Popular

“The patient was then transferred to hospital via land ambulance with the WNAA crew onboard.”

EMAS has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:Air ambulanceNorthamptonNorthamptonshire Air AmbulanceWarwickshire