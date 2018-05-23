Agency that brokered Cobblers partnership deal takes Chinese firm to court over 'six figure' unpaid fee claim

The Chinese firm who acquired a stake of Northampton Town in a partnership deal is being taken to court over claims it owes "hundreds of thousands of pounds" in unpaid agency fees.

Taylor Made Sports Management Limited was contacted by 5Usport in October 2016 to act as their agents in the UK in relation to finding and purchasing a football club.

Graeme Taylor, the agency's director, worked right up until Christmas to help secure the agreement, signing a deal in principle with 5Usport on Christmas Eve 2016.

Mr Tapylor claims he's owed "hundreds of thousands of pounds" and was left with no choice but to start legal proceedings.

"It's extremely disappointing given the amount of work we put into it," he said.

"We built a good relationship with 5Usport and Northampton Town."

Mr Taylor added: "We have not taken this lightly. The court fee just to launch the proceedings is £12,000.

"With regret after months of dialogue between Taylor Made Sports Management Limited Lawyers and 5Usport we have had no option but to start legal proceedings against 5Usport," said Mr Taylor.

The proceedings could take place either in the UK or in China, where 5Usport are based.

Mr Taylor did say his grievance does not involve the Cobblers.

"In all the dealings we have had with Northampton Town they have always been very professional," he said.

5Usport said they did not have any comments to make.

A Northampton Town spokesman said: “We have been made aware of the legal issues between Taylor Made Sports and 5U.

"We can however confirm that the football cub is not party to this matter.

"The club’s relationship with 5USport ended in March and this matter is purely between Taylor Made Sports and 5U."