Age UK Northamptonshire's client Bernice says she loved the Panto; oh yes she did!

Seven of Age UK Northamptonshire’s day centre clients boarded the minibus on Thursday 15th December for the short ride to Royal & Derngate Theatre for a matinee performance of Jack & The Beanstalk, all thanks to The Rotary Club Northampton Becket.

They were accompanied by three equally excited helpers who said they couldn’t believe it was happening. After two long years of upheaval and postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a much longed for trip to the Pantomime had finally arrived for Bernice, Marilyn, Thelma, Margaret, Joyce, Jim and Ken.

You’re never too old for Pantomime and the benefits of laughter in the company of good friends should never be underestimated. Many of our day centre clients, some of whom live alone and do not have relatives living nearby, rely on activities organised by Manager Bethany Smith and her team to be able to join in festive events that most of us take for granted.

Bernice and friends on the Age UK Northamptonshire minibus.

Bernice Nicholles said she had a thrilling afternoon: “I loved it!” she said, “especially the bits where the whole cast joined in the singing and dancing together. The last Pantomime I saw had Wayne Sleep in it and I did wonder whether I’d ever get the chance to go again.”

Day Centre Assistant Manager Alex Knight who was instrumental in organising the trip said “We are so grateful to everyone at The Rotary Club Northampton Becket. Without their generosity in providing the free tickets, our day centre clients would not have been able to enjoy such a joyful and entertaining event.

"We had a fantastic time. Jim and Joyce were especially enthusiastic about joining in the traditional booing of the baddie. I hope people didn’t think they were too badly behaved!” Alex added.