Age UK Northamptonshire have their first make a smile lottery £1,000 winner

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Roger Harris was so delighted to learn that a supporter of the local charity had won £1,000 in the make a smile lottery that he nearly fell off his chair.

This is the first time that any of the charity’s weekly lottery players had won such a substantial amount and he was thrilled for the lucky winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hugely grateful to all our lottery players, as every penny raised by our lottery enables the charity to support older people in Northamptonshire. To hear that someone had won a big prize in the week before Christmas was the best present we could have wished for,” says Roger.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s Roger Harris and colleague Pamela Kom say thank you to all their supporters.

“We have been running our make a smile lottery for nearly two years. Every week we hope that one of our supporters will win the jackpot which goes up to a maximum of £25,000, so someone winning £1,000 is the next best thing,” he added.