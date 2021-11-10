Acts to join up for ‘Leave The Capital’ UK tour next year

Luna Rosa.

Four acts picked to feature on a forthcoming vinyl compilation showcasing new talent from across the region will head out on tour together next year.

Luna Rosa, Sean Grant & The Wolfgang, JW Paris and The Seven Sentinels will play a run of gigs across the UK in February.

The four, who are all from the Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire areas, are set to feature on the Project: Leave The Capital vinyl which was successfully funded via a Kickstarter campaign in September – raising more than £3,000.

Sean Grant.

Guitarist and vocalist of JW Paris, Danny Collins said: “Hitting the Kickstarter target in that short space of time just goes to show the support of grassroots music out there.

“As an independent band we are nothing without people supporting us.

“We haven’t got those A&R heads, thousands of pounds of investment or some huge PR push, we have you lot who have pledged their hard-earned money to be part of something special.

“It shows that music is still made by the people that matter the most – fans.”

JW Paris

The acts which make up Project: Leave The Capital were chosen from more than 50 who submitted tracks by a judging panel which included Gareth Barber from Bedford Esquires, Suzanne Fletcher from Musicians Against Homelessness, Danny Watson from CDP Radio PR and Hana Staddon from BBC 6Music.

Rory McDade, singer and guitarist of Luna Rosa said, “Projects like this are so vital for bands like us.

“This project embodies the exact ethos and sentiment Luna Rosa was built on, DIY to the core with passion coursing its veins, running on grit and determination.”

For Sean Grant & The Wolfgang it will be their first tour since two jaunts around Europe, three years ago when they were signed to legendary independent record label Fierce Panda.

Sean said: “This feels very organic and natural and it’s almost like the tour is going to be a celebration of the project that has already been backed on Kickstarter.

“It went over its target and we’re celebrating that fact by taking it out and playing live.”

New music champion John Kennedy played all four tracks which will appear on the vinyl release across two nights of his influential Xposure show on Radio X.

MC Bombshell from Seven Sentinels said: “Hitting the target was an incredible show of support from the fans, demonstrating how hungry they are for live music in this digital world, and really affirming for an independent musician, that all the work we put in to create our music resonates with a lot of people.”

The release date of the vinyl is due to be confirmed, though is expected to be early in 2022.

The four acts will play the following dates across the UK in February.

February 5 - Bedford Esquires

February 9 - Stoke Underground

February 10 - Manchester Castle

February 11 - Liverpool, Jimmys

February 12 - Luton, Castle

February 13 - Brighton, Hope & Ruin

February 18 - London, Water Rats