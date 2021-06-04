Accidental pan fire leaves kitchen in Northampton home severely smoke damaged

Fire crews rushed to a Northampton home last night after its kitchen went up in flames.

Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway were called to a house in Eastern Avenue South at 9.37pm last night (June 3) and, on arrival, found the kitchen ablaze.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews found a fire in the kitchen which had started in the pan and spread to the extractor fan.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a PPV fan, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the flames."

The kitchen suffered severe smoke damage and the pan, extractor fan and a plastic grill fitting were destroyed by the flames.

A 36-year-old woman suffered from smoke inhalation and had to be assessed by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.