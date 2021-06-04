Accidental pan fire leaves kitchen in Northampton home severely smoke damaged
A 36-year-old woman suffering from smoke inhalation had to be assessed by paramedics
Fire crews rushed to a Northampton home last night after its kitchen went up in flames.
Firefighters from The Mounts and Mereway were called to a house in Eastern Avenue South at 9.37pm last night (June 3) and, on arrival, found the kitchen ablaze.
A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival, crews found a fire in the kitchen which had started in the pan and spread to the extractor fan.
"Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a PPV fan, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the flames."
The kitchen suffered severe smoke damage and the pan, extractor fan and a plastic grill fitting were destroyed by the flames.
A 36-year-old woman suffered from smoke inhalation and had to be assessed by the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
The fire service told this newspaper that the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.