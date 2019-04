An accident involving an HGV has led to a lane of the M1 being closed in Northampton

Highways England says the southbound carriageway from junction 16 to junction 15a has a lane closed so workmen can carry out emergency repairs to a barrier.

It follows an earlier collision involving a lorry.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Traffic is busy so please take some extra time if heading south."

At just before 9am, delays were estimated at 12 minutes.