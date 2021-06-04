A45 reopens after lorry crashes into bridge and overturns in Northampton
Police, fire crews and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were all at the scene
The A45 has now reopened after a lorry crashed into a bridge and overturned in Wootton.
The smash took place between midnight and 1am this morning (June 4) when a HGV lorry collided with Wooldale Road Bridge and overturned.
Police, firefighters and paramedics all rushed to the scene of the collision.
Highways England, tweeting about the smash in the early hours of this morning said: "INCIDENT - #A45 #M1 J15 (#M1 #A508 #StonyStratford) to #Wootton (#CollingtreePark #EastHunsbury) Currently CLOSED due to an HGV hitting Wooldale Road bridge and overturning."
They shortly after shared pictures from the scene of the collision stating that officers were waiting for the bridge inspector to arrive as closures remained in place.
The A45 was reopened shortly after 6am this morning.
Northamptonshire Police and the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.