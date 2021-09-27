A45 closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS as emergency services rush to smash involving multiple vehicles

The A45 has been closed by emergency services in both directions between Thrapston and the B663 (Raunds) due to a collision between multiple vehicles.

The smash took place just before 5pm today (September 27) on the A45 Westbound and police, firefighters and paramedics are on the scene with highways maintenance crews on their way to the area to assist.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews - from Rushden, Irthlingborough and Thrapston - are currently dealing with a road traffic collision with multiple vehicles involved near the junction with the B663 at Raunds. Please avoid the area if you can."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a multiple vehicle collision on the A45 Westbound.

Highways England have released the following information about the diversions in place as a result of the road closures:

Eastbound

◾ Follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol

◾ Exit the A45 eastbound at the A45/A6 Chowns Mill Roundabout.

◾ Then take the first exit (left)off the roundabout onto the A6 northbound.

◾ Continue on the A6 passing through the A6/B5348 Station Road Roundabout, and around Irthlingborough.

◾ Continue on the A6 through Finedon passing through the mini roundabout at the A6/A510 Wellingborough Road junction and along A6 Burton Latimer Bypass to the A14 Junction 10 Interchange.

◾ At the A14 Junction 10 interchange, take the fourth exit onto the A14 eastbound.

◾ Continue on the A14 eastbound past A14 Junctions 11 and 12 to A14 Junction 13 Thrapston

Westbound

◾ Follow the solid circle diversion symbol

◾ Westbound traffic from A14

◾ At A14 Junction 13 Thrapston Interchange continue westbound along the A14 past A14 Junctions 12 and 11 to the A14, Junction 10 Interchange.

◾ At the A14, J10 Interchange, take the first exit onto the A6, Burton Road southbound.

◾ Continue on the A6, around Burton Latimer Bypass, through Finedon passing through the mini roundabout at the A6/A510 Wellingborough Road junction and through Irthlingborough passing through the A6/B5348 Station Road Roundabout on route to the A6, Chowns Mill Roundabout.

◾ At the roundabout re-join the A45 westbound.

Southbound traffic from A605

◾ At A14 Junction 13 Thrapston Interchange turn right(west) and take the third exit from the junction and join the A14 westbound.

◾ Then follow the same route as described above.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."