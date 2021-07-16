A14 closed after serious collision
The Highways Agency says the major route is shut
The A14 is closed tonight between junctions two and three following a serious incident.
Emergency services from across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire are on the scene after the collision on the eastbound carriageway.
The Highways Agency has shut the eastbound carriageway between J2 at the A508 and J3 at the A6 to all traffic. Diversions are in place.
The incident is also causing some congestion in the westbound carriageway from motorists slowing to look at the incident.
There is not yet a planned reopening time.
Planned roadworks between J3 and J7 are also expected to affect the flow of traffic this evening.