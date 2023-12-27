A trip to the Pantomime in Northampton is the best gift ever!

Seven older people and two members of staff enjoyed a thrilling performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Royal & Derngate on Wednesday 20th December, thanks to the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket who donated the free tickets to Age UK Northamptonshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior Day Centre Co-ordinator Amey Carrington said “We are so grateful for the generous gift of the tickets. Many of our clients do not have family nearby and have not been to the theatre for years.

"We had a fabulous time on Wednesday and we’re all still talking about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Bernice was beaming from ear to ear during the performance and couldn't stop saying "I'm having such a lovely time".

David, Jen, Bernice and Sarah going home after the performance of Snow White at Royal & Derngate

"Jen said "l loved the Freddie Mercury singing!" which was Ore Oduba's show-stopping grand finale!"

Age UK Northamptonshire’s two day centres provide somewhere welcoming and safe for older people to spend the day, to meet up with friends and enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal. Many people might not appreciate that older people who live alone often miss out on many of the little joys that come with celebrating Christmas.