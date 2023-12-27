A trip to the Pantomime in Northampton is the best gift ever!
Senior Day Centre Co-ordinator Amey Carrington said “We are so grateful for the generous gift of the tickets. Many of our clients do not have family nearby and have not been to the theatre for years.
"We had a fabulous time on Wednesday and we’re all still talking about it.”
"Bernice was beaming from ear to ear during the performance and couldn't stop saying "I'm having such a lovely time".
"Jen said "l loved the Freddie Mercury singing!" which was Ore Oduba's show-stopping grand finale!"
Age UK Northamptonshire’s two day centres provide somewhere welcoming and safe for older people to spend the day, to meet up with friends and enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal. Many people might not appreciate that older people who live alone often miss out on many of the little joys that come with celebrating Christmas.
Coming to a day centre gives people the opportunity to wear their Christmas jumper, to decorate a Christmas tree and eat a mince pie. “It can make someone feel part of the celebrations instead of lonely and left out,” says Amey. “I would also like to thank the many local businesses, individual people and other organisations who have donated gift items for us to give out, on their behalf, to bring some much-needed festive cheer. We are doing our best to ensure they reach everyone before the big day.”