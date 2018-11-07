'A number of Northampton students' banned from accommodation while fireworks drama investigated

Disciplinary action has been taken against a number of students after fireworks were launched towards crowds of terrified people at Waterside Campus.

It follows a joint investigation into the incident, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning near the accommodation blocks, by the University of Northampton and Northamptonshire Police.

During the course of 90 minutes, hooded males aimed lit fireworks towards crowds of students. Video footage showed crowds of people fleeing and screaming as the fireworks exploded

just metres away.

Some of the fireworks even landed inside student accommodation buildings. Yesterday, the university said it had identified some of the culprits and taken action.

Pending investigation, some have been evicted from their accommodation while others have been barred from their studies.

A University of Northampton spokeswoman said: “A number of students who were found to have been involved in the incident are now facing university disciplinary action.

“The university will not accept this sort of dangerous and irresponsible behaviour by our students.

“Investigations by the university and police are ongoing, others found to have been involved can expect to receive similar disciplinary action.”



Previously, the uni had said: “Perpetrators can expect severe penalties and possible criminal charges.”

Police were called out to the incident by people living nearby in Malthouse Close and Lion Court, but the culprits quickly dispersed when they saw the police car.

It is the latest in a string of disruptive incidents that Southbridge residents have suffered since the campus opened in September.

Complaints have ranged from from illegal and inconsiderate parking – leading to volleys of abuse from the drivers when challenged – to loud music, litter from takeaways and late- night gatherings outside homes.

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she has had almost daily issues.

She said: “I must have had almost 100 izzas delivered to my door that were meant for the campus, because ours is the nearest address.

"I’m always answering the door to students asking if I have their mail. I’m sick of it.”

Another, male, resident said: “Our biggest problem is the noise directly outside. “When we say anything, they say: ‘If you don’t like it, move’.”

The university said its first residents’ forum, where neighbours can air their concerns, is scheduled for today.

In the meantime they are being encouraged to contact the Waterside Campus security team as incidents happen.

A university spokeswoman said: “The team are able to monitor CCTV, and where appropriate and possible, dispatch an officer to speak with individuals once they enter the campus.

“Where we have evidence that that our students have not upheld their end of the code of conduct, we will take action to address this through the disciplinary processes.”