'A Night of Variety' comes to Northampton to help Northampton mum's marathon dream

A Northampton mum has organised a variety show with fire-breathing and burlesque to help fund her first London Marathon.

Lindsay Shenton, 40, from Far Cotton, is holding the first "A Night of Variety" event at Northampton town centre bar Aura, in Gold Street on Sunday (January 28).

Northampton mum Lindsay Shenton will run the London Marathon in April.

Acts include live music, stand up comedians, a bed of nails and a raffle in support of disability charity Livability.

Lindsay said: "There will be a lot of burlesques and a bit of everything else.I'm hoping it will be a big turnout.

"I've called in favours from everyone I know and everyone has been so generous Aura has been kind enough to give us the venue for free and lots of town centre businesses have helped with vouchers for the raffle."

Lindsay, along with her friends Martyn and Jo, will run the London Marathon this April after taking up running in 2013.

She said: "When I started, I could only do two miles. Now I'm on the training regime for a marathon in 16 weeks.

"I'll be fine. I'll get the same medal as Mo Farah. I just won't do it as quickly."

"A Night of Variety" tickets are available from the WeGotTickets website for £10, and are available on the door for £12.