“A night of generosity” at The Lewis Foundation Gala Ball

The Lewis Foundation’s inaugural black-tie fundraiser, sponsored by Mannol UK, was held at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa with 100% of ticket sales and donations from the night going towards the charity’s free gift packs.

Local business and community supporters attended, including the county’s Vice Lord-Lieutenant Mrs Morcea Walker MBE VLL and The Mayor of Northampton, to enjoy an intimate performance from Northampton singer-songwriter Billy Lockett, a three-course dinner, and a silent auction and luxury raffle.

Emotive speeches from surviving cancer patients and their families captured the essence of the evening and highlighted the impact the charity makes to adults undergoing cancer treatment in 17 hospitals in the Midlands.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis giving their Founders of The Lewis Foundation welcome speech at the Gala

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “To have raised over £11,600 from our first ever Gala Ball in one night is just staggering.

“We had no benchmark, but it is safe to say it was a huge hit – a truly wonderful occasion of celebration and partying, and we can’t wait to make it an annual event.

“The money raised will fund over 3,000 gift packs, which means thousands more smiles for individuals receiving cancer treatment. Thanks to everyone for their mind-blowing generosity and to those who helped made it happen.”

Jevgenij Lyzko, CEO of Mannol UK and headline sponsor, added: "It was a very special evening, made even more special by the stories shared by survivors and their families during the dinner. I had a close friend who received one of their gift packs, but it still hit home what a powerful and positive difference the charity makes to those going through a tough battle with cancer. It is important that Mannol UK plays an important role in the local community, and we are proud to sponsor and support The Lewis Foundation – this is just the beginning.”

The Lewis Foundation gala ball was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Mannol UK, University of Northampton and Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa. Local broadcaster John Griff compered the event and Boombastic Events provided the music.

The Lewis Foundation Gala Ball is set to take place again next year at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa with the date to be confirmed.