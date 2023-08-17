There were celebrations at Wrenn School, part of Creative Education Trust, today as students received their A level, BTEC and vocational results.

Students across the country have been awaiting their results after sitting the exams during May and June. It’s been a normal school year after the pandemic disruption, but there have still been challenges to overcome for both staff and students. Many schools are still recovering from Covid-19, and although this is the first year that grading has returned to pre-pandemic standards, exams regulator Ofqual asked exam boards to take this into consideration when awarding grades.

Wrenn school staff has worked tirelessly to ensure students had all the support they needed as they sat the final exams of their school career. In particular, the sixth form team offered bespoke coaching and support plans for students in the sixth form, and revision sessions in the holidays as well as before and after school. Students were also offered online tutoring as an extra supportive measure.

Leon Humphries and Erin James collect their results

Thanks to the hard work of both students and staff, there is lots to celebrate and many students have gained places at universities, on apprenticeship courses, or have secured jobs in the workplace.

Oliver Sidaway has achieved remarkably well gaining three Distinctions in his vocational courses of Business, Engineering and Sports Studies. Oliver has navigated his way through the challenge of having dyslexia to achieve great results. He is going on to an apprenticeship in mechanical engineering and we wish him all the best for the future.

Daisy Spokes achieved A,A,A,Distinction across English Literature, Sociology, EPQ and Performing Arts. Consistently hardworking, Daisy took all opportunities given to her and is going to Durham to read Psychology.

Evelyn Lopez-Fernandez achieved A*, A*,A, B in Fine Art, Spanish, EPQ and Photography. She is an exceptional artist and her work is inspiring. She leaves us to go to Loughborough University to read Fine Art.

Kai Maddocks is happy with his A level results

Kai Maddox achieved A, A, Distinction, B in Maths, Physics, Engineering and Computer Science. Despite some personal challenges throughout his time in sixth form, Kai created the Warhammer Club and encouraged younger students to join in and he was an integral member of the sixth form community tutoring other students in Maths. Kai leaves us to study Computer Science at the University of St Andrews.

Also receiving results were:

Morgan Young, who achieved A, C, Merit and Distinction, and is going to Birmingham City University to study Digital Marketing.

Erin James, who achieved Distinction*, A* and B, and is going to the University of Warwick to study Psychology.

Wrenn School is an oversubscribed secondary comprehensive school in the town of Wellingborough. It has 1400 students on roll with an increasing number of students joining the sixth form, and two campuses with KS3 (Years 7-9) on Doddington Road and KS4/5 (Years 10-13) on London Road.

Wrenn School is part of Creative Education Trust, the trust was established in 2010 to work in England’s post-industrial and coastal towns and cities. Creative Education Trust is a family of 17 schools, educating 13,500 children and young people. The trust is committed to providing educational opportunities for children of all abilities and to building cultural capital through a wide range of co-curricular activities. They aim to promote creative, integrated and proactive thinking so that their students are equipped for the challenges of the 21st century.

Laura Parker, Acting Principal, at Wrenn School said:

“Despite the challenging circumstances Year 13 have had to navigate over the past three years, I am incredibly proud of our students and the resilience they have shown. This was the first time many of these students have sat external exams and their amazing attitudes have shone through. We are delighted with the way our students have achieved against the national backdrop post Covid.”

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said:

“I am incredibly proud of all of our Year 13 students today. It’s been another challenging year for us all, and everyone at Creative Education Trust is in awe of what they have achieved. I wish them all the very best for the future whether they are moving on to university, a top apprenticeship or diving straight into their career.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said:

“Congratulations to all those receiving their results for their A Levels and GCSEs this summer. Students from Wrenn School should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved and we are hugely grateful to teachers for all their hard work.

“For many pupils, these will have been the first formal set of exams they have ever taken and we have done everything that we can to ensure they are walking away with qualifications that hold value now and in the future.