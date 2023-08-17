A Levels: Northampton School for Boys celebrate fantastic A Level / BTEC Results

Richard Bernard, Headteacher of NSB, said: ‘The 2023 Post 16 results are nothing short of exceptional across the board which pays testament to the outstanding work ethic and ability of this brilliant cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of the staff and governors. These superb results will mean that our outgoing students have the best possible academic foundation for university / employment going forward.’

The attainment highlights include, 40% of all entries achieving an A* / A Grade and 70% of all entries graded A*/A or B. These figures are well above the National Averages released today of 26.5% and 52.7% respectively. For the second year running, the Average Points score per A Level entry topped the 40 point (B Grade) threshold bar - which means that the average grade for each of the 665 A Level entries was between a B and an A grade. In the BTEC Sport qualification, all the students secured a minimum of 3 Distinctions (equivalent to 3 Grade As) and 2 students secured the highest result possible - D*D*D* (equivalent to 3 A*s). Year 12 Maths A Level and EPQ Grades were also very strong.

10 students achieved a minimum of 3 A* Grades at A Level with 3 students securing 4 straight Grade A*s. Over a third of the whole A Level cohort - 77 students - achieved an A Level Grade average of AAB or higher.

NSB students celebrating brilliant A Level results

10 NSB students will be reading Medicine / Dentistry / Veterinary Science at university next year and Reuben Doy has secured a place to read Natural Sciences at Cambridge.

Sarah Bradley-Brophy - Director of 6th Form, said: ‘Once again our extensive advice and guidance programme is paying incredible dividends. Over 170 NSB students received university offers and a significant number of the cohort will attend the top ‘Russell Group’ universities and music conservatoires where they have gained places on some of the UK’s most competitive courses - all but a handful of students have been accepted at their university of choice. Ten students securing a Medicine / Veterinary Science / Dentistry place is just brilliant! Those who just missed by a grade or two are now in ‘clearing’ and will hopefully get a place in the coming days. A number of other students have exciting Employment / Gap Year opportunities - this includes several students who have been accepted onto prestigious degree apprenticeship opportunities with high profile organisations, such as the Dyson institute, BBC and Goldman Sachs.

Our students work so hard and I am truly delighted for them! These results are also vindication of the outstanding pastoral and academic support provided to our Sixth Form students by the NSB teaching and support staff.

Mr Bernard added, ‘the Year 13 cohort backed up their outstanding academic attainment with exceptional achievements outside of the classroom in sport, music, dance, debating and drama. They were a group of students who had a hugely positive influence on the school, embracing the vast range of opportunities that the school had to offer as well as operating as aspirational role models for our younger students. I wish all our leavers the very best of luck in their future.’

Standout Year 13 performers for A Level and BTEC Sport include:

4A* at A Level: Reuben Doy, Oscar Strickland, Jewel Vincent,

3A* Minimum at A Level: Neeya Bhadresha, Alex Do, Calum Powell, Peter van Uem, Charlotte Clipstone, Ben Farmer, Daniel Wilkins