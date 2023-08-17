A Levels: Kingsthorpe College students in Northampton celebrate exam success

Post 16 students at Kingsthorpe College celebrated success this morning as they achieved excellent Key Stage 5 results. This is the first year that results have been graded based on pre-pandemic standards (2019) as a school we are really pleased that our students have achieved results that are an improvement in 2019, despite the challenges that they have faced during the pandemic.

Many students celebrated excellent individual performances, as our diverse and personalised curriculum continues to enable students to achieve the qualifications required to allow them to move on to the next stage of their journey.

For example:

Students celebrate A Level exam success

Hannah Byrne – B in Biology, B in English Literature and B in Financial Studies. Destination: Leeds University to study Biology, History and Philosophy of Science.

Muhammad-Mahfuzur Rahman- Distinction* in Business, A in Criminology, A in Finance and B in Core Maths – Apprenticeship in Finance

Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of all the work and achievements of our students. Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress on to further education and study, and we wish all our KC Class of 2023 students the very best of luck.”

Abbie Mellor, Head of Year 13, said “We are exceptionally proud of the achievements of our students this summer. They have shown resilience and commitment to their studies and their dedication has been rewarded. Their results show success in a broad range of subjects, and this is reflected in the choice of courses they will go on to study at university. Our students have been accepted onto pathways varying from Nursing, Social Work and Paramedic Science to Biomedical Science, Computer Science and English as well as those who are pursuing apprenticeships or entering full time work. We are delighted for them all; they have been an exceptional year group and we wish them every success in the future.”