A Levels: Elizabeth Woodville School celebrate outstanding results by students

Elizabeth Woodville School are celebrating another year of strong A Level and Level 3 Vocational results and are proud to have seen an increase in results year on year at both A Level and Vocational. We are particularly pleased with the significant increase in the number of students securing grades at the top level this year.

The results, which reflect the hard work, dedication, and commitment of both students and their teachers, demonstrate the continuous pursuit of academic excellence at Elizabeth Woodville School.

In the A Level examinations, Elizabeth Woodville students displayed exceptional performance in Philosophy & Ethics, History, English Language and French. These results highlight the resilience and determination exhibited by each student throughout their educational journey and are a credit to the school.

Celerating outstanding results

The Level 3 Vocational results were equally positive, particularly in Health & Social Care and Business Studies; again this reflects the hard work of the students, staff and the school's commitment to providing a broad curriculum that prepares students for both academic and professional success.

Head of School, Hannah Jones, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, saying: "We are immensely proud of our students' accomplishments in this year's A Level and Level 3 Vocational examinations. Their resilience and hard work has resulted in these outstanding outcomes. Furthermore, these results not only reflect the dedication of the students but also the collaborative efforts of the school's staff, parents, carers and the wider community.”

Head of Sixth Form, Gavin Martin said: “We are so proud of all of our students; their endeavours have certainly paid off today. Congratulations to all. We wish them every success in the future.”

Notable student outcomes include: Jamie Mutch, Oliver Gray and Elise Rackham De Santis, who have achieved three A grades in their subjects. George Windless achieved two A grades and a Distinction*.