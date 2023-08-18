Today marked some fantastic individual achievements for students and staff were bursting with pride for the students as they embark on their next steps in work and education.

The Academy’s Principal, Simon Underwood said: “We are proud of the efforts of all our students, especially when you reflect on the turbulent national landscape they have had to work through in the past few years.

“Our student, family, and staff relationships have reinforced our collaborative and academic environment.

Angela Bujac celebrates her results

“Again, an extremely high percentage of our students have achieved their first-choice destinations. This is always our ambition for each cohort when they enter our Sixth Form provision.”

Top performers at Corby Business Academy include:

Tom Anderson (A* Business, A* Mathematics, A Geography) Economics at the University of Leeds.

Angela Bujac (A Mathematics, A Geography, A Business Studies, B Biology) who will be continuing her studies at London School of Economics, reading Accounting and Finance.

Luka Jorgic celebrating his results

Nathan Matthews (A* Mathematics, A Computer Science, B Further Mathematics) who will go on to study Cyber Security at Lancaster University.

Luka Jorgic and Diana Ciobanu and both secured straight AAB across their subjects and are heading to study at Univeristy. Luka is with be studying Finance Accounting and Management at the University of Nottingham and Diana will be starting a course in Games Technology at the University of West England in Bristol.

A particular highlight for the school has been the amount of overall progress made by students during their Sixth Form journey. These include Gianni Politano who achieved A’s in Maths and Further Maths and will be studying Maths at The University of Nottingham University.

Morgan Lawrie, who will be starting her degree in Primary teaching in September achieved a Distinction in Health and Social Care as well as a B in Geography and a C in English Language and Literature.

Junhao Wang celebrating his results

Daniel Zelinsky, Ashleigh Walters and Junhao Wang also made exceptional progress, exceeding their targets based on GCSE performance.

All in all, an overwhelmingly positive day for the school and its hard-working students.