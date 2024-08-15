A-Level results day: Students gather at Caroline Chisolm School to celebrate successes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Year 13 students at Caroline Chisholm School gathered this morning to share in the excitement of A-Level results day with their friends, family and teachers.

The Sixth Form Team says they are "extremely proud that many of our students have secured, and continue to secure, their first-choice university placements".

Early indications reveal that more than 60 percent of students have successfully achieved their first choices.

Top-performing students

73% of grades achieved at A-level were A*-C

Isha Kamara will study medicine at Aston University with grades A*, A, A, B

Thomas Litchfield will pursue mathematics at the University of Bath with grades A*, A*, A

Keir Draper will study biology with a professional placement at the University of Bath, achieving A*, A, A, A

Alicja Nawrocka has earned a graduate business apprenticeship with grades A*, A*, A

Daisy Poole will study physics at the University of Nottingham with grades A*, A, A, A

Talia Warren will study sport and exercise science at Loughborough University with grades A*, A*, A, A

Principal of Caroline Chisholm School, Mr David James, said: "It’s been wonderful to see our students celebrating their well-deserved A-Level results today with their friends, families and teachers. Students have achieved very well in their results, 73 percent of grades achieved at A Level were A*-C, with 36 percent of students securing a place at Russell Group Universities.

"Their achievements reflect the dedication and hard work they’ve put in over the past two years, and I am immensely proud of every one of them.”

Assistant principal with oversight of KS5, Miss Alessandra Cambio, added: “I couldn't be prouder of our students’ achievements this year. Each of them has shown remarkable growth, not just academically but also as individuals ready to take on the challenges of the future. I congratulate every one of them on their success and look forward to seeing the incredible things they will accomplish in the next chapter of their lives."

The school wishes all students the best of luck as they embark on their future pathways.