A-Level results day: Northampton school achieves 100 percent pass rate
Quinton House School's 2024 cohort has achieved a 100 percent pass rate, with many students surpassing expectations.
Particularly noteworthy, according to the school, are Bobby D and Henry G, who achieved a clean sweep of A and A* grades across all their subjects. Bobby heads off to the University of Birmingham to read Mathematics and Henry will read Law at the University of Nottingham. Their dedication and hard work have truly paid off.
All students secured their next steps with many heading to prestigious Russell Group institutions, or start work on Monday after securing highly competitive degree apprenticeships. Amongst those is former Head Student, Jack B who prepares to start his degree apprenticeship with the Bank of England, marking the beginning of an exciting career path.
Thomas Muskin, headmaster, said: "It's wonderful to see our students not only excel academically but also grow into such remarkable individuals. Their efforts and strength of character are what make this year’s achievements so special.
"We are delighted to see them move on to their chosen destinations, and we wish them all the best as they embark on their future endeavours.
"We are confident that this outstanding group of young people is ready to lead the way, having shown incredible perseverance and kindness; qualities that will serve them well as they step into the next chapter of their lives."
