A-Level results day: Northampton International Academy students off to study nursing, mechanical engineering and more

Students from Northampton International Academy, who have received A-Level results today, are off to study nursing, mechanical engineering and more.

The school says this year’s A level exam results represent the hard work and dedication shown by students, alongside the invaluable support and encouragement from parents, and mean NIA sixth formers have secured places on higher education courses or vocational pathways.

Students are progressing to a wide range of destinations including studying biomedical sciences at Imperial College, mechanical engineering in Sheffield, nursing at Keele, software engineering at Bournemouth, computer science at Aston University in Birmingham and taking up an Air Force apprenticeship in Oxford.

Executive headteacher Northampton International Academy Martin Serráo said: “Congratulations to our students as they collect their A-Level and Level 3 BTEC results.

Northampton International Academy

“Today is about recognising the determination and hard work of our students as they prepare for the next exciting chapter in their lives, such as moving on to higher education or university studies and beginning work-based training and apprenticeships.

“We are very proud of all of our students and hope these results support them on their journeys to the bright futures they deserve.”

Northampton International Academy is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust.