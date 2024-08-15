A-Level results day: More than 1 in 4 grades at Northamptonshire school A* or A

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than one in four A-Level grades at Guilsborough Academy were A* or A when students opened them today.

Students’ results have led to 80 percent of university applicants being accepted into firm or insurance choices, with more than 1 in 4 grades across all qualifications A/A* or equivalent.

Of all students, 85 percent have already confirmed their post-18 pathway, including one student heading to the University of Oxford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students have also secured places on degree apprenticeships including with the Police, the NHS and Mercedes, with some choosing to work or travel in a gap year before taking up their places.

Noah achieved A*, A* A & A* in EPQ and is studying German and Spanish at the University of Oxford.

Dean Mills, director of sixth form, said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our Year 13 cohort and are delighted that the effort and dedication that our students have shown is reflected in their outcomes. It’s important to acknowledge and remember that not only are we celebrating students with excellent attainment, but also those students have made outstanding progress during KS5.

"Each and every student has faced their own challenges over the past two years, all have worked extremely hard for their personal achievements but also for the betterment of our Sixth Form environment and wider school community.

“My sincere thanks and gratitude to all students and to the staff who have supported them with such commitment and dedication over the last two years. I am convinced all our 2024 leavers are destined for success in the many and varied pathways they have chosen, and we look forward to hearing about their further achievements through our Alumni programme."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Frazer, principal of Guilsborough Academy, said: “I am immensely proud of our students and staff for their achievements this year. These results are a reflection of the resilience, determination, and commitment of our entire school community. Our students have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also the skills and attributes that will serve them well in their future endeavours.

Charlie got Distinction*, A*, A and is studying Fashion Marketing at the University of Manchester

“Our students are leaving us well-prepared for the next stages of their lives, whether that be in higher education, apprenticeships, or the workforce. I would like to thank our dedicated teachers, supportive parents/carers, and the wider school community for their unwavering support throughout this academic year. As these students embark on the next chapter of their lives, we are confident that they will continue to make us proud and achieve great things."