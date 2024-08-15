A-Level results day: Malcolm Arnold Academy Students off to Oxford, Warwick, Loughborough and more

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from Malcolm Arnold Academy are celebrating after achieving results to confirm places at Oxford, Warwick, Loughborough and more.

Pupils sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see what they have achieved to move on to the next stage of their lives.

Malcolm Arnold Academy staff were able to offer extra support to ensure all students were prepared, including a wide variety of additional interventions such as Saturday schools, subject masterclasses, and one-to-one tutoring.

Many students have now received their confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Students from Malcolm Arnold Academy celebrate their results.

Outstanding achievements

Harriet Jakeman has been offered a place at Oxford University to study Geography after achieving A* in Geography, A in Economics, and A in Psychology. Her calm, methodical, and diligent attitude throughout her course set her on the pathway to this exceptional achievement and the school is incredibly proud of her.

Albion Gjongecaj will be heading to Warwick University to study Mechanical Engineering after achieving 4 A grades in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics. Albion was keen to pass on words of wisdom to any prospective A Level students to ‘choose the subjects you love’ and ‘work hard every lesson.’

Jacob Lewis will be taking on a Degree Apprenticeship with Warwick University and Cosworth Automotive from September, after achieving three A grades in Mathematics, Psychology and Further Mathematics and a B in Computing. Although feeling ‘surprised’, he was incredibly glad that all of the hard work he put in over his seven years at Malcolm Arnold Academy had ‘paid off.’

Qian Guo was delighted to have been offered at place at Loughborough University to study Architecture and Engineering having achieved her required A* in Art and B in Mathematics. Qian was ‘proud of her own results’, but mostly ‘proud of everybody else’s results’ as she understands how much energy and dedication her peers have put into their studies after a challenging few years.

Other notable performances from Malcolm Arnold Academy students are Isabella Adams who was ‘pleasantly surprised’, having achieved 2 A* grades in English Literature and History, along with a C in Economics. Suhani Reddy, who is taking up a Law degree at Warwick University, having achieved A* in Business Studies and 2 B grades in Law and Sociology, and Talisha Duggan, who is going on to study Fine Art at University having gained an A* in Art.

Laura Nussey, Malcolm Arnold Academy’s principal, said: “Congratulations to all of our Year 13 students on their A Level and BTEC results this year. We are incredibly proud of our students’ successes; these results showcase their resilience, determination and hard work. I would like to thank all of our teachers and staff across the academy who have enabled students to excel in all aspects of school life.

“We would also like to thank all of our school families for their support and wish our students every success as they progress onto their university, apprenticeship course or employment. Irrespective of their next steps and destination, all of our students will be missed and should be incredibly proud of their individual achievements.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, added: "Everyone at DRET is delighted with the results from Year 13. These grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both our wonderful students and support from excellent staff teams. It’s been another challenging year and I am so proud that our students have shown such success with a set of brilliant results again.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our students and wish them every success in whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”