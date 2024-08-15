A-Level results day: 'Impressive' increase in A* - B grades at one Northampton school
Kingsthorpe College says this year's results have surpassed the "outstanding" achievements of last year, with an "impressive" increase in A* - B grades.
Amongst the standout performers this year are:
- Georgia Anderson: Distinction* in Drama, A in English Literature, B in Art, and A* in EPQ. Destination: Italia Conti School of Performing Arts.
- Eleanor Burrows: A* in History, Distinction* in Drama, A in English Literature, and A in EPQ. Destination: University of Warwick to study English Literature.
- Paula Bortas: A* in Geography, A in Sociology, B in Psychology. Destination: King’s College London to study Psychology.
- Shannon Emmery-Hillery: Achieved significant progress from GCSEs to A Levels with an A in Geography, B in Sociology, and C in Psychology. Destination: University of West London to study Architectural Design Technology.
- Ella Footit: A* in English Literature, B in History, and B in Psychology. Destination: Employment at the Deco Theatre.
- Poppi Watts: A* in English Literature, A in Psychology, and B in Biology. Destination: Gap year.
- Hamish Thomas: A in Maths, A in Physics, and B in Chemistry. Destination: University of Birmingham to study Chemical Engineering.
- Armaan Zaman-Ali: Distinction* in Business, Distinction in IT, and B in Finance. Destination: University of Northampton to study Accounting and Finance.
Additionally, other students also achieved notable success, including one with straight As in Maths, Chemistry, and Physics; another with Distinctions in Business and Dance, alongside a Merit in Health and Social Care.
Sharan Matharu, Headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and achievements of our students. Our staff have tirelessly supported each one, ensuring that every student is well-prepared to progress to further education and study. We wish our KC Class of 2024 the very best of luck in all their future endeavours.”
Abbie Mellor, Head of Year 13, also praised the students' resilience and commitment, noting that their dedication is evident in the wide range of subjects in which they excelled. She highlighted the diverse pathways students will be pursuing, from university degrees in Psychology, English Literature, Accounting, Finance and Chemical Engineering, to prestigious performing arts schools and apprenticeships in the Finance and Business sectors.
