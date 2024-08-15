A-Level results day: Elizabeth Woodville School celebrates 'another fantastic year'
The school says students have once again demonstrated "exceptional dedication, resilience, and excellence across a broad spectrum of subjects".
This year, special recognition goes to Tom Tunstall, who excelled in History, Mathematics, and Physics and Riley Lowe, who achieved outstanding results in English Language, Product Design, and Philosophy & Ethics.
These students have not only demonstrated excellence in their individual subjects but have also shown unwavering dedication to their studies, truly embodying our EWS values of academic ambition and confidence.
Headteachers Emma Reed and Hannah Jones said: "Our students have worked incredibly hard, and it is wonderful to see their efforts rewarded with such positive results. We are immensely proud of all our students, and special congratulations go to Tom and Riley for their remarkable achievements.
"These results are a testament to the dedication of our students, staff and families; we are confident that our students are well-prepared for the next exciting chapter in their lives."
Health & Social Care, Business Studies, Geography, History, Philosophy & Ethics, Product Design, and Sport Science have seen particularly strong results this year.
