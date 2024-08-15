A-Level results day: 'Amongst the strongest seen at Northampton High School in recent years'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton High School is celebrating results "amongst the strongest" seen at the school in "recent years".

The A Level results for Summer 2024 represent some of the strongest in Northampton High’s recent history, including 17 percent of all grades at A* and 42 percent of all grades A* - A.

As a girls’ school dedicated to encouraging students to enter areas of study and industry where women have been historically underrepresented, it gives the school great pleasure to see the incredible results of A Level mathematics, where 75 percent of students achieved A*/A grades, and in physics, 71 percent reached the same level of excellence. Not to be outdone, the humanities and language departments have also produced excellent results this year, with over 80 percent of grades in History at A*/A and an impressive 100 percent in French.

The Head of Northampton High School GDST, Dr May Lee, said; “This year’s cohort is among the strongest we have seen at Northampton High School in recent years. Not only were 17 percent of all grades at A*, a significant rise from previous year, but well over 42% of grades achieved were A*-A, and 68% were A*-B.

Head Girl, Amy, celebrates with Dr Lee after receiving confirmation to study Medicine at Birmingham

"There have also been some excellent individual performances, and we extend special congratulations to those pupils - nearly 30 percent of the cohort - who have achieved an impressive three or more A* and A grades. It has been wonderful to see their smiling faces today as they opened their envelopes.

“The Year 13 students have been a truly inspirational year group, leading the school with extraordinary vim, commitment and compassion. Whilst today’s results will open many doors for them, what ultimately matters to us is the character of the person who steps through those doors.

"They have championed one another and our school throughout their time here. It is hugely rewarding for all of us involved in inspiring and supporting the pupils through their studies to see their accomplishments, and my sincere thanks to the exceptionally dedicated teachers who have been crucial to their success and made these excellent results possible.

"The stability and focus of an all-round education and a girls-first philosophy at Northampton High School have truly paved the way for these successes.”

Successful Cambridge applicant, Hattie, beams with pride after receiving a sterling set of results

Students have received confirmation of their places at many of the best universities in the UK, including Cambridge, Nottingham, St Andrews, Birmingham and Warwick. The school’s emphasis on intellectual curiosity and academic enrichment means that their students go on to undertake a variety of undergraduate courses that truly reflect their passions. This year’s courses include Children’s Nursing, Computer Games Development, Counter Terrorism and Cybercrime, Marketing and Management, Acting and Performance, Illustration alongside more traditional offerings like English Literature, Economics, Geography, Modern and Medieval Languages, Law, Psychology and Mathematics.

Additionally, the long-established tradition of Northampton High students pursuing highly competitive medical programmes continues, with five students set to begin their studies in medicine, dentistry and veterinary sciences programmes this autumn at Southampton, Nottingham and Birmingham. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and determination that embody the fearless and unmissable spirit of Northampton High, shared in abundance, by its students, their parents and staff.

Finally, a handful of other students are embarking on exciting adventures, whether by taking up art foundation courses or pursuing gap years. All of this testifies to the rich and diverse student community fostered at Northampton High, where individuals are always encouraged to pursue their goals and ambitions.

Dr Lee added:: “Results days are never about percentages but instead about celebrating the individual successes of each and every one of our students. With a tremendous breadth of interest and depth of talent, we are confident that this cohort will go on to make a truly positive impact. We wish them every success and have no doubt that the journey ahead will be fulfilling and exciting for each of them.”