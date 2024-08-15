A-Level results day: Achievements are a sense of 'pride and inspiration' at Moulton School
A number of our students have achieved top grades, once again this year.
Many students achieved remarkable success in extracurricular activities and Extended Project, and several have secured places at top universities and apprenticeships.
Stand-out performances
- Robert Adams (A*AA), who will be attending Birmingham University to study Maths
- Sophia Howell (AAA) who will be studying Politics and International Relations at Bristol
- John Magson (AAA) who moves to the University of Liverpool to study Maths and Economics
- Jack Sproxton (A*A*A) who will study Chemistry at Durham University
Other notable performances from a number of high achieving students include: Emma Buckingham, Lauren Haley, Marianna Jechiu, Nawaaf Abdulla, Orla Myers, Paige Lutzi, Reema Patel, Aleksandra Opiela, and Dylan Singh.
Dr Angie Dabbs, headteacher, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students’ accomplishments. They have strived to be the best and have worked so very hard for these results. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our A Level students as they embark on the next stage of their journeys, whether in higher education, apprenticeships, or the workforce.
"Their achievements are a source of pride and inspiration for the entire school community.
"Also, I’d like to extend a big thank you to Mrs Punter and all the teachers and support staff at MSSC who have helped students reach this significant milestone. Their outstanding commitment and unwavering support have helped our young people achieve the very best outcomes. "
Moulton School is welcoming Mrs Rachael Dedman as the new head of sixth form.
