A-Level results day: Abbeyfield School celebrates outstanding achievements
Abbeyfield School is delighted to celebrate the exceptional achievements of its students in this year's A-Level exams.
Outstanding achievements
- Jamie Everitt has excelled with an impressive three As at A-level and a distinction in BTEC, showcasing a remarkable dedication and effort.
- Rochelle Fullard has achieved an outstanding A*AB in her A-levels, highlighting her academic prowess and commitment.
- Abigail Hunter has secured strong results with ABB in her A-levels, reflecting her hard work and perseverance.
Principal of Abbeyfield School, Fiona Aris, said: "These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff. Each one of them has shown incredible resilience and determination, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements. We wish them every success in their future endeavours."
Head of sixth form, Claire Wawrzesta, added: "Our students have worked incredibly hard, and their results are well-deserved. It has been a pleasure to support them throughout their journey."
