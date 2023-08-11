A big thank you from Frank! Supporters of The Frank Bruno Foundation given a personal thank you

A fantastic evening at The Frank Bruno Foundation was opened with the Mental Health and Wellbeing Co-ordinator, James Wright, highlighting the social impact the Foundation has made to the local community and how the work of the Foundation has gone from strength to strength now offering non-contact boxing and mental health and wellbeing programmes to young people and adults on a weekly basis. Frank's vision is to give back and support those in the local community struggling with their mental health and to knock out the stigma attached to mental health.

The Chairman of West Northants Council and his wife, along with local Councillors, local businesses and individuals who attended the evening learnt more of the work of the Foundation and how their support is helping to have an impact on those who are looking for mental health support.

The evening continued with a Q&A with Frank who openly shared his experiences from childhood, his training and winning the WBC World Heavyweight Championship, along with how we copes with his own mental health struggles.

The Foundation exists to support all those struggling with early stage mental ill health and if you would like more information on how you can get involved with the Foundation or learn how to refer someone please visit: